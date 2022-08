The Red Cross is in Kentucky helping flood victims find food and shelter Eastern Kentucky is braced for more rain after floods that killed at least 28 people. NPR's A Martinez talks to Misty Thomas, who is the Western Kentucky executive director for the Red Cross.

National The Red Cross is in Kentucky helping flood victims find food and shelter The Red Cross is in Kentucky helping flood victims find food and shelter Listen · 4:18 4:18 Eastern Kentucky is braced for more rain after floods that killed at least 28 people. NPR's A Martinez talks to Misty Thomas, who is the Western Kentucky executive director for the Red Cross.