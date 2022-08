LGBTQ community faces hurdles when it comes to getting the monkeypox vaccine The mayor of San Francisco has declared a state of emergency around monkeypox, a move officials say will allow them to access more tools quickly in the fight against the virus.

National LGBTQ community faces hurdles when it comes to getting the monkeypox vaccine LGBTQ community faces hurdles when it comes to getting the monkeypox vaccine Audio will be available later today. The mayor of San Francisco has declared a state of emergency around monkeypox, a move officials say will allow them to access more tools quickly in the fight against the virus. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor