National How a New Jersey city has achieved 0 traffic deaths in 4 years How a New Jersey city has achieved 0 traffic deaths in 4 years Listen · 4:24 4:24 With motor vehicle traffic fatalities rising, NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Hoboken Director of Transportation and Parking Ryan Sharp on how Hoboken, N.J., has had zero traffic deaths in four years.