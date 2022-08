NFL suspends quarterback Deshaun Watson for 6 games over sexual assault accusations NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Lindsay Jones of The Athletic about the NFL suspending quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating its personal conduct policy after sexual assault accusations.

