National

Jan. 6 defendant Guy Reffitt faces sentencing. The DOJ wants him to get 15 years

A judge will sentence Guy Reffitt, the first Jan. 6 defendant to be convicted by a jury. The DOJ wants him to get 15 years, including an enhancement for terrorism; he's asking for two years.