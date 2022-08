Encore: D.C.'s unique history provides a bit of extra security from sea level rise Even with sea level rising, Washington, D.C., will be largely safe from hurricane-related flooding because of its waterfront parks. But an NPR analysis finds that 1,000 people will still be at risk.

Climate Encore: D.C.'s unique history provides a bit of extra security from sea level rise Even with sea level rising, Washington, D.C., will be largely safe from hurricane-related flooding because of its waterfront parks. But an NPR analysis finds that 1,000 people will still be at risk.