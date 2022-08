Bill Russell statue in Boston draws fans paying tribute to the Celtics legend In Boston, fans are flocking to the statue of Bill Russell to honor the Celtic who died over the weekend. Russell won 11 championships with the team and was a legend on and off the basketball court.

Bill Russell statue in Boston draws fans paying tribute to the Celtics legend In Boston, fans are flocking to the statue of Bill Russell to honor the Celtic who died over the weekend. Russell won 11 championships with the team and was a legend on and off the basketball court.