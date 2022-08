President Biden emerges from COVID isolation to announce death of Ayman al-Zawhiri President Biden briefly emerged from COVID isolation to announce that U.S. killed the top leader of al Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawhiri, who took over as leader when Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.

Politics President Biden emerges from COVID isolation to announce death of Ayman al-Zawhiri President Biden emerges from COVID isolation to announce death of Ayman al-Zawhiri Listen · 4:12 4:12 President Biden briefly emerged from COVID isolation to announce that U.S. killed the top leader of al Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawhiri, who took over as leader when Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.