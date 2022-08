News brief: Ayman al-Zawahiri, Pelosi's trip to Asia, It's Primary Day in Arizona The U.S. says it has killed the leader of al-Qaida. House Speaker Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan despite a warning from China. Voters in the swing state will cast ballots in several key races.

