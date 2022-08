Biden says the U.S. killed top al-Qaida leader and key Sept. 11 plotter Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by a drone strike in Afghanistan carried out by the U.S. on July 30, according to President Biden. The Taliban has not confirmed that al-Zawahiri was killed.

World Biden says the U.S. killed top al-Qaida leader and key Sept. 11 plotter Biden says the U.S. killed top al-Qaida leader and key Sept. 11 plotter Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by a drone strike in Afghanistan carried out by the U.S. on July 30, according to President Biden. The Taliban has not confirmed that al-Zawahiri was killed.