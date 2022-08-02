Spain's prime minister has a proposal to cut the costs of keeping cool

Pedro Sanchez says men ought to ditch their ties at work. He stopped wearing ties, and the Spanish government is telling its citizens to save on electricity bills by not blasting the air conditioning.

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Much of Europe, like a good part of the U.S., is sweltering under triple-digit temperatures this summer. So to cut the cost of keeping cool, Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, has a proposal. He says men ought to ditch their ties at work. Now, Sanchez stopped wearing ties himself. And the Spanish government is telling its citizens to save on electricity bills by not blasting the air conditioning. Well, at least the taking off the tie part won't take too much convincing. It's MORNING EDITION.

