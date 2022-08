Chippewa Tribe members in Minnesota consider whether to continue blood quantum As tribal nations debate what it means to be Native American, the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe is considering removing a rule that requires members to have 25% tribal blood.

National Chippewa Tribe members in Minnesota consider whether to continue blood quantum