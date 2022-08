Swing state Arizona is getting a lot of attention on Primary Day August is a busy month of statewide primaries. Five states hold primaries on Tuesday. In Arizona, there are key races for governor, Congress, attorney general and secretary of state.

National Swing state Arizona is getting a lot of attention on Primary Day Swing state Arizona is getting a lot of attention on Primary Day Audio will be available later today. August is a busy month of statewide primaries. Five states hold primaries on Tuesday. In Arizona, there are key races for governor, Congress, attorney general and secretary of state. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor