Many of us know about water births — but at a YMCA? Tessa Rider, 29, was a few days past her due date, and while swimming at the Y of Northern Colorado, her wait was suddenly over. Lifeguard Natalie Lucas, 18, helped deliver the baby on the pool deck.

