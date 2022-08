QB Deshaun Watson is suspended for 6 games over sexual misconduct NPR's A Martinez talks to ESPN panelist and Washington Post columnist Kevin Blackistone about the suspension of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct.

NPR's A Martinez talks to ESPN panelist and Washington Post columnist Kevin Blackistone about the suspension of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct.