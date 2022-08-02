In 'Industry,' Myha'la Herrold makes herself undeniable

In HBO's Industry, Myha'la Herrold plays Harper, a ruthless young trading floor analyst working for a bank in London. We've seen characters like her before — think of the power-obsessed personalities in shows like Billions and Succession. The big difference? The stakes are much higher for a young Black woman like Harper.



Myha'la talks to guest host Tracie Hunte about the new season of Industry, bringing her own context to a complex, morally ambiguous character, and why she credits her mom for her success.

