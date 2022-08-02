Comedian Chris Estrada explains why you shouldn't quit your job, unless Hulu calls you

Chris Estrada was one of those guys who cracked up all his colleagues at work, so they all told him that he sould be a comedian And he did, but unlike all the dumb comedians, he didn't quit his day job until he got the call during his lunch break that a TV show based on his life, called This Fool, was being picked up by Hulu.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Peter Sagal: You've actually worked this into your comedy bit, right? You were working in a warehouse in L.A. where you grew up?

Chris Estrada: Yeah, I was born and raised in L.A. You know, you do comedy for a lot of years before it ever pays you full time and I had to have a real job. So I worked at the warehouse unloading trucks. The way I would pass time and not make the job so soul-sucking was I would go up to my workers and say, "Hey, don't tell anyone, but I'm with Undercover Boss."

You started doing clubs and had been doing comedy and sort of rising in the world, and you pitched this show. And the story is that you were on your lunch break when you got a phone call saying Fred Armisen, the well-known comedian and writer, was going to produce your show?

Yeah. So basically we reached out to him and a week later they were like, "Can you schedule to talk to him?" And I was like, "Well, I still have a job." So I just talked to him during my lunch break, which was pretty surreal to be, like, wearing a back brace.

Since you have produced this show, which is now streaming on Hulu and which you star [in], have you gone back to the warehouse and checked in with the guys to see if they've caught it yet?

A few of them, oddly enough, have messaged me and told me "Why the F didn't you tell us you were a comedian?"

And I also understand that you actually, unlike a lot of comics [who get into it] quite early in their teens, you got into it fairly late, right?

Yeah, I was meandering a lot in life and it wasn't until I was 29 that I started comedy[...] I was 29 and everybody around me was either 19, 20, 21, so I felt like such an old man.

I mean, it's funny. I mean, you say to yourself, "Man, you know, things aren't going well. My life has no meaning. I know what would be great, strangers hating me!"

You know what's so funny, I remember my first year of standup comedy. I was at an open mic and there was this older man who was watching. And then a few minutes later, I look at him and he's watching something on his laptop. Out of curiosity, I went by to see what he was watching and he was watching an Amy Schumer comedy special.

I'm both horrified for you and the other comics, but I kind of admire him.

I admire him because he probably saw this and was like "I like this, but I want to see the good version."

So one of the things i was thinking about is you are now in a line of comedians who are doing a show which is, in your case, more loosely than not based on your own life. And probably the preeminent example of that is Jerry Seinfeld. And I understand you actually ran into Seinfeld once?

I was doing a show at the Hollywood Improv and Jerry Seinfeld was playing in the main room; I didn't know this. But the challenge was for me to go on stage and do my set, do comedy while playing the piano. And I don't know how to play the piano, but I just said, "All right." And my friend who was hosting the show bumped into Jerry Seinfeld during my set and said, "Would you like to come and do a set on my show?" And he said, "Yeah, absolutely." So he walked in and during my set, I just started saying the most horrific, dirty jokes I could think of while playing the piano and all my friends were laughing and everybody was laughing and I thought they were laughing at me. I thought I'd crossed some threshold where I was like being funny instead of saying funny things, I was like, "Wow, I'm really getting I'm really making everybody laugh." But what everybody was laughing at was Seinfeld looking at me, horrified at what I was doing.

He was just doing that sort of gaped mouth look of shock he did half the time on his TV show, but he was doing it at you.

And I had no idea he was watching, so when I got off stage, I was like, "Wow, I made everybody laugh. I'm getting to a new level of standup comedy." Then as I was thinking that, my friend went on stage and goes, "Everybody, we have a special guest. Give it up for Jerry Seinfeld!" And I was like, "oh, my God, did he see that?" And then the first thing he said was, "who was that guy? That was awful."

Wait a minute, so you did a set of comedy, and then the next thing that happens is Jerry Seinfeld says "Who was that guy, he was awful?"

Yeah, it was amazing. You know, it's a better story than him coming up to me and going "that was okay."

