What a lifetime guarantee means according to Judge Marilyn Milian

Enlarge this image Halfpoint Images/Getty Images Halfpoint Images/Getty Images

Lifetime guarantees propose a dramatic promise, but what do they really mean? Whose lifetime is a product guaranteed for? Recently, a man named Kent Slaughter sued Bass Pro Shops for violating their lifetime guarantee on wool socks. He bought twelve pairs of the socks with plans to keep returning them for the rest of his life. Brilliant! Foolproof! This man is a genius... right? Well, after his fourth return cycle, Bass Pro Shops offered him a different pair of socks with a 60-day guarantee and boy did we need to get to the bottom of this one.

Enter Judge Marilyn Milian of The People's Court. Judge Milian has been following this case, and loves it as much as we do: "The thing that makes small claims beautiful and magical is that it's virtually never about the money. It's always about the principle."

She gave us a masterclass in law by explaining that warranties are up to the customer to figure out. "Most things will say limited lifetime warranty, or they'll say lifetime warranty on this part, but not on that part. Meanwhile, this part never breaks, so it's meaningless." What? That's what that means? Minds blown! "Also, lifetime never means your lifetime. It means the lifetime of the product," which we learned, means the lifetime of the product being manufactured.

"What you have to do, and none of us do," said Judge Marilyn, "you have to read the warranty."

Even the Judge presiding over The People's Court has fallen for this: she bought a protective screen for her phone that said it had a lifetime warranty. After she exchanged the screen multiple times, she was finally told that she wouldn't be able to swap them in anymore, because according to the warranty the company reserved the right to change the lifetime guarantee in print which is pretty much what Bass Pro Shops did in this alluring case of Kent and his unreturnable socks.

What hope is there for Mr. Slaughter according to Judge Milian? "The best I think he can hope for is that he gets one more pair of socks.... that's it." Well Kent, we're rooting for you.

This is an excerpt from the latest episode of Everyone & Their Mom, a new show from Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me! Follow us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or listen on NPR One, and you can find us on Instagram.