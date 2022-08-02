The best back-to-school lessons from 'Everyone & Their Mom'

It's almost time to go back to school. But, much like all of you who put off summer reading until the night before the first day of school, we need to brush up on some of the lessons we learned last semester at Everyone & Their Mom. Turns out, we actually learned a lot.

Intro to Rats

Let's go to our first class to learn about... rats? We talked with Dr. Bobby Corrigan, AKA our favorite rodentologist, about how kind rats can be, and learn which rodents Dr. Corrigan would hug, marry or kill.

Intermediate Witchcraft

Next on our schedule is Dr. Arianne Urus' class, who is a historian of early America and, oh yeah, Emma's actual professor! We learn that people in the olden times diagnosed illnesses by tasting pee and how people used to be waaaaay grosser than they are now. Wash your hands, kids.

Speech and Debate

We can all agree that the worst part about going back to school is the threat of an oral presentation. You know, when you have to let the whole class stare at you for 10 minutes while you say the most boring things you've ever said in your whole life. Luckily, former presidential speechwriter Sarada Peri stopped by with some tips on writing the perfect speech, like being yourself! Unless yourself is a toxic tech bro, then maybe be someone else.

Afterschool Special

Going back to school isn't just about classes, it's also about seeing all the people you know, but not that well. So when you see them in the hallway, it's like, "are we going to say hi to each other right now, are we not?" Emma goes where no man has dared to go before: she asks an acquaintance why they stopped saying hi in passing.

