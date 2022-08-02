Tattoo artist Mira Mariah shares tips for tattoo newbies

This week on Everyone and Their Mom, we talked to Peter Grosz about the art of getting tatted. The comedian shared that he thought about getting a tattoo, but that he may have missed the boat on getting one. Little does he know, there's a boat at the tattoo dock RIGHT NOW! In order to prove him wrong, we talked to Mira Mariah AKA Girl Knew York, whose previous clients include people like Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande, about how to decide what tattoo you want to get, how she once misspelled a tattoo and gives us a glimpse into her creative process.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Emma Choi: If you're 40 and haven't gotten a tattoo yet, is it too late to start getting tattoos?

Mira Mariah: No, definitely not. I've given someone their first tattoo at 94 years old[.] You know, if you're 40 years old, you know yourself so much better and you knew yourself when you were 20, so you're going to make even better decisions. Your taste is better developed and you have more money to spend on it.

I feel like I have to go back to the 94-year-old. What did they get?

My friend's grandma got a little Italian name that her husband used to call her.

Oh, that is so cute. Have you ever misspelled a word that you put on someone?

I've only spelt like one tattoo wrong in my history of tattooing, and it's on my best friend in the whole world and I begged her to let me fix it and she won't! She likes it the way it is. And she thinks it's fun and funny that it's done like that. I'm in the clear on that one. I haven't had to fix too much.

Would you tell us that story about your best friend getting misspelled? That's so funny.

Yeah, this is like the love of my life. She's my best friend, and we've been best friends since college and she swore that she would never get a tattoo. A few months after i started tattooing, she got a little tattoo, and then a couple of years [later], she got a tattoo on her bum. It's meant to say "draw me like one of your French girls" with the necklace from Titanic[.] I think it says "draw me like me your French girl" or something like that.

Let's talk more about my friend Peter. He's open to getting a tattoo and he wants to go tattoo shopping. Can we talk through what might be a good design for him?

For sure.

First, let me tell you a little bit about him. He always wears a blue polo. He kind of looks like a really nice high school teacher. Am I painting a good picture?

Yeah for sure. We tattoo lots of cool dads!

I think maybe we should almost make a flowchart for him, you know what I mean? Does he want the tattoo to look like a piece of graphic design, or does he want it to look more hand-done?

Let's say hand-done. He strikes me as someone who wants an art piece for his arm.

How old is his son?

His son is thirteen.

Does he want his son to participate in the design and do a cool drawing for him?

That sounds cool! I'm sure his son would be up for that.

So he could go in that direction, which could be kind of dope.

Oh, that's lovely. Anything else you want to, you know, float out there for Peter to maybe start thinking about?

To wrap it up, the questions we want him to ask himself: Does he want it to look like typewritten or something like that, or does he want it to look hand-done? Does he want to look at his tattoo every day or does he want it to be something he can put away and just see in private? And does he want to involve his son in the design process, which I think could be really sentimental and really bonding for both of them?

