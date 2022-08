Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad on Ayman al-Zawahiri Afghan-American diplomat and foreign policy expert Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad speaks with NPR's Ailsa Chang on the U.S. killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri.

World Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad on Ayman al-Zawahiri Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad on Ayman al-Zawahiri Listen · 6:52 6:52 Afghan-American diplomat and foreign policy expert Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad speaks with NPR's Ailsa Chang on the U.S. killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor