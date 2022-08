Julia Whelan on narrating her romance novel about a narrator who hates romance novels NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with writer and audiobook narrator Julia Whelan about what it was like bringing her own profession to the pages of her new novel Thank You For Listening.

Author Interviews Julia Whelan on narrating her romance novel about a narrator who hates romance novels Julia Whelan on narrating her romance novel about a narrator who hates romance novels Listen · 7:59 7:59 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with writer and audiobook narrator Julia Whelan about what it was like bringing her own profession to the pages of her new novel Thank You For Listening. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor