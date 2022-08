The reaction in the Middle East to Zawahiri's death and the outlook for al-Qaida In the Middle East, the reaction to the slain al Qaida leader's death was welcomed by Saudi Arabia. But some in the region expressed concerns over U.S. drone strikes.

Middle East The reaction in the Middle East to Zawahiri's death and the outlook for al-Qaida The reaction in the Middle East to Zawahiri's death and the outlook for al-Qaida Listen · 3:49 3:49 In the Middle East, the reaction to the slain al Qaida leader's death was welcomed by Saudi Arabia. But some in the region expressed concerns over U.S. drone strikes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor