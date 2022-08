The candidates in Missouri's primary election A competitive Republican primary highlights the open Senate contest in Missouri. One of the GOP candidates is causing some to worry that if he wins, it could put the Republican-held seat in jeopardy.

Elections The candidates in Missouri's primary election The candidates in Missouri's primary election Listen · 3:54 3:54 A competitive Republican primary highlights the open Senate contest in Missouri. One of the GOP candidates is causing some to worry that if he wins, it could put the Republican-held seat in jeopardy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor