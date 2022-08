How Liz Cheney's attempt to get re-elected as Wyoming's member of the House is going Liz Cheney won her House seat big in 2020. But splitting with Trump over election legitimacy and chairing the Jan. 6 hearings has her trailing a pro-Trump challenger by 20 points in a recent poll.

Elections