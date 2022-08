House Speaker Pelosi's trip to Taiwan has heightened U.S.-China tensions Nancy Pelosi, meeting leaders in Taiwan despite warnings from China, said that she and the congressional delegation are showing they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island.

Asia House Speaker Pelosi's trip to Taiwan has heightened U.S.-China tensions House Speaker Pelosi's trip to Taiwan has heightened U.S.-China tensions Listen · 3:29 3:29 Nancy Pelosi, meeting leaders in Taiwan despite warnings from China, said that she and the congressional delegation are showing they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor