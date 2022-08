The defamation trial of conspiracy monger Alex Jones turned emotional Tuesday In a courtroom in Austin, Texas, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faced the parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. Jones had repeatedly claimed the shooting was a hoax.

