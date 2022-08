Kansans vote to keep abortion legal in the state, reject constitutional amendment The first major abortion-related ballot initiative since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade has failed in Kansas. The amendment would have greatly tightened abortion laws in the state.

