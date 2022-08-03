Albuquerque erects 'Breaking Bad' statues to celebrate its entertainment legacy

Bronze statues of fictional meth cookers Walter White and Jesse Pinkman occupy a place of honor in Albuquerque. New Mexico officials say they want to spotlight the booming entertainment industry.

ASMA KHALID, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Asma Khalid. Some towns erect statues of people from local history. A big part of Albuquerque's history - the TV show "Breaking Bad." Bronze statues of the fictional meth cookers Walter White and Jesse Pinkman now occupy a place of honor in Albuquerque. State officials say they want to spotlight a booming entertainment industry. And with plenty of incentives for production companies, they want to make New Mexico the star of your next favorite show. It's MORNING EDITION.

