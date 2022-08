A roundup of results from Tuesday's key primaries that took place in 5 states The elections led to some notable results when it comes to former President Trump's endorsements, Republicans who voted for his impeachment and election deniers.

Politics A roundup of results from Tuesday's key primaries that took place in 5 states A roundup of results from Tuesday's key primaries that took place in 5 states Listen · 3:43 3:43 The elections led to some notable results when it comes to former President Trump's endorsements, Republicans who voted for his impeachment and election deniers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor