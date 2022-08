After high-profile pushback, Senate passes help for veterans exposed to toxins Comedian Jon Stewart was frustrated when Senate Republicans initially blocked a bill to provide expanded health care for military veterans exposed to toxic chemicals. The legislation passed Tuesday.

