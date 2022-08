Eagle Scout surpasses fundraising effort for community's veterans memorial For his Eagle Scout project, Dominique Claseman, 15, built a veterans memorial in Olivia, Minn. He expected to raise $15,000 but ended up fundraising over $77,000 with the help of his community.

National Eagle Scout surpasses fundraising effort for community's veterans memorial Eagle Scout surpasses fundraising effort for community's veterans memorial Listen · 1:24 1:24 For his Eagle Scout project, Dominique Claseman, 15, built a veterans memorial in Olivia, Minn. He expected to raise $15,000 but ended up fundraising over $77,000 with the help of his community. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor