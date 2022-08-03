Flying into Australia without declaring breakfast to customs can be costly

Two McMuffins and a ham croissant sniffed out by a detector dog led to a fine for one traveler of about $1,800. Someone else had to cough up the same amount for a stowaway sandwich last month.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martinez. What's the most you've ever spent for fast food? Flying into Australia without declaring breakfast at customs can be very costly. Two McMuffins and a ham croissant sniffed out by a detector dog led to a fine for one traveler of about 1,800 bucks. Someone else had to cough up the same amount for a stowaway sandwich last month, although the Subway chain reimbursed that traveler with a gift card. Takeout sammies (ph) as contraband - wonder if the police pooch got the munch on the evidence. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.