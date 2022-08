Remembering alternative radio pioneer Larry Josephson Josephson, who died July 27, started out in 1966 as the host of a free-form morning show on WBAI in New York He later hosted shows and told jokes on many public radio stations.

Media Remembering alternative radio pioneer Larry Josephson Remembering alternative radio pioneer Larry Josephson Listen · 4:44 4:44 Josephson, who died July 27, started out in 1966 as the host of a free-form morning show on WBAI in New York He later hosted shows and told jokes on many public radio stations. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor