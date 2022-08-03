All things comedy: HBO's 'Rap Sh!t,' plus, what's going on with late-night TV?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alicia Vera/HBO Max Alicia Vera/HBO Max

What do we expect from women rappers? Guest host Tracie Hunte and music and culture journalist Naima Cochrane discuss HBO's Rap Sh!t — and how it portrays women in hip hop walking the line between sexuality and respectability.



Then Tracie talks to NPR TV critic Eric Deggans about recent shake-ups in late-night TV. They look at the genre's influence on comedy and what the future looks like for women and comedians of color.



Plus, we play Who Said That! Tracie brings on her WNYC colleagues Alex Neason, producer and editor for Radiolab, and Janae Pierre, host of WNYC's Consider This.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Barton Girdwood, Andrea Gutierrez, Liam McBain and Janet Woojeong Lee. Our intern is Ehianeta Arheghan. Our supervising editor is Jessica Placzek, and our editor is Jessica Mendoza. Engineering support came from Natasha Branch, Hannah Gluvna, and Stu Rushfield. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. You can follow us on Twitter @npritsbeenamin and email us at ibam@npr.org.