A retired ISS commander weighs in on Russia's decision to leave NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Terry Virts, retired NASA astronaut and commander of the International Space Station, about Russia's decision to leave the ISS after 2024.

Space A retired ISS commander weighs in on Russia's decision to leave A retired ISS commander weighs in on Russia's decision to leave Listen · 4:59 4:59 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Terry Virts, retired NASA astronaut and commander of the International Space Station, about Russia's decision to leave the ISS after 2024. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor