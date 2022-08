Demolition of Jeddah neighborhoods sparks rare widespread criticism in Saudi Arabia A sweeping redevelopment aimed at drawing wealthy residents to Jeddah is displacing thousands and raising questions about how Saudi Arabia carries out its megaprojects.

