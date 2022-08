Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, has died at 94 One of baseball's most beloved voices is gone. Broadcasting icon Vin Scully died Tuesday at age 94.

Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, has died at 94 One of baseball's most beloved voices is gone. Broadcasting icon Vin Scully died Tuesday at age 94.