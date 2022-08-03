1A Remaking America: Primary Elections In Michigan, Arizona, And Kansas

Voters in five states decided this week who will lead their parties in the 2024 general election.

In Arizona, election denialism was regularly discussed by the state's GOP candidates for governor. Even candidates vying to be Arizona's leading election official ran on the "Big Lie."

In Michigan, we're learning more about Democratic spending meant to bolster right-of-center candidates. The idea is to prop up an easier target for Democratic candidates to take on in the purple state. But could it backfire?

Kansas voters weighed in on whether to uphold or dismantle the abortion rights that the state constitution protects.

We talk about primary election results with reporters in Michigan, Arizona, and Kansas as part of 1A's "Remaking America" project.

