The run up to Kenya's election is messier than normal. Voters wonder if it's for show Ahead of an election next Tuesday, Kenya's presidential race has been full of twists and turns that have shocked voters.

Africa The run up to Kenya's election is messier than normal. Voters wonder if it's for show The run up to Kenya's election is messier than normal. Voters wonder if it's for show Listen · 6:47 6:47 Ahead of an election next Tuesday, Kenya's presidential race has been full of twists and turns that have shocked voters. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor