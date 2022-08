Democrats may make some progress toward reducing high drug prices The cost of prescription drugs have been a political issue for years. If Congress passes the Reduce Inflation Act, a provision would allow Medicare, for the first time, to negotiate drug prices.

Health Democrats may make some progress toward reducing high drug prices Democrats may make some progress toward reducing high drug prices The cost of prescription drugs have been a political issue for years. If Congress passes the Reduce Inflation Act, a provision would allow Medicare, for the first time, to negotiate drug prices.