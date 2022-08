A Japanese company finds a way for cats and dogs to beat the heat The manufacturer of maternity clothes came up with a wearable fan for cats and dogs. It's a mesh bodysuit with a tiny battery-operated fan attached to the back. Can they make one for humans next?

