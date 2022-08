Golfers who defected to Saudi-funded tour file antitrust suit against PGA Tour The feud between the PGA Tour and the new controversial Saudi-backed LIV golf series is in court. More than a dozen players have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour which suspended them.

