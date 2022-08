#2263: Sister Mary Anne's Tire Fund : The Best of Car Talk On the occasion of moving to their new fair city of Cambridge, MA the brothers tempt fate by weighing in on Sister Mary Anne's problems with her Plymouth as well as Karl's Honda horn and Scott's unalignable minivan. All this and the new puzzler on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2263: Sister Mary Anne's Tire Fund

On the occasion of moving to their new fair city of Cambridge, MA the brothers tempt fate by weighing in on Sister Mary Anne's problems with her Plymouth as well as Karl's Honda horn and Scott's unalignable minivan. All this and the new puzzler on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.