Former Puerto Rico governor arrested on bribery charges The FBI arrested the former governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vazquez, Thursday on federal bribery charges. It's related to the financing of her 2020 campaign.

Politics Former Puerto Rico governor arrested on bribery charges Former Puerto Rico governor arrested on bribery charges Listen · 3:28 3:28 The FBI arrested the former governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vazquez, Thursday on federal bribery charges. It's related to the financing of her 2020 campaign. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor