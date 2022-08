Ukraine condemns Amnesty International report that troops were too close to civilians Amnesty International has criticized Ukraine for setting up military bases in residential areas. Ukrainian officials say It's Russian forces that are putting Ukrainian civilians lives in jeopardy.

