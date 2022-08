A Russian court has sentenced Brittney Griner to 9 years in prison on drug charges A Russian court gave American basketball star Brittney Griner a stiff sentence for possession of hash oil - setting the stage of for ongoing negotiations over a possible prisoner exchange with the US.

