The Biden administration has declared monkeypox a public health emergency The White House has declared monkeypox to be a public health emergency. This could be a turning point in the lackluster monkeypox response.

Health The Biden administration has declared monkeypox a public health emergency The Biden administration has declared monkeypox a public health emergency Listen · 2:43 2:43 The White House has declared monkeypox to be a public health emergency. This could be a turning point in the lackluster monkeypox response. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor