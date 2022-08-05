Young Americans are living at home longer. We want to hear your stories on why

Enlarge this image toggle caption The Good Brigade/Getty Images The Good Brigade/Getty Images

Are you aged between 18 and 34 and living in a multigenerational household? We want to hear from you.

A recent study by the Pew Research Center found young Americans are far more likely to live in multigenerational households than 50 years ago, with student debt and rising housing costs among the reasons why.

Separate research from Credit Karma in June also cited cost of living as a key reason for young adults not moving into their own homes sooner.

Have you made the decision to live in your childhood home longer? Or have you moved out, then come back to the family home in your late 20s and early 30s?

Please fill out the form below, and a producer or reporter may follow up with you.

By providing your Submission to us, you agree that you have read, understand and accept the following terms in relation to the content and information (your "Submission") you are providing to National Public Radio ("NPR," "us," or "our"):

Subject to the following provisions, NPR may publish your Submission in any media or format and/or use it for journalistic and/or commercial purposes generally, and may allow others to do so.

You agree that: