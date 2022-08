Tensions increase between Taiwan and China after Pelosi visits Taipei NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Yun Sun of the Stimson Center in Washington, about China's objectives following live fire military exercises with missile strikes in the waters surrounding Taiwan.

